Republican election board positions

The Highland County Republican central and executive committees will meet at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at Republican headquarters, 200 W. Main St., Hillsboro, for the purpose of recommending two qualified electors for the Highland County Board of Elections to represent the party.

The Ohio Secretary of State will then make the appointments.

The following positions will be open: an unexpired term presently held by Steve Hunter with two years remaining; and a four-year term currently held by Karen Faust, who had been appointed to fill the unexpired term of Kay Ayres. The new term begins March 1, the date both new terms will begin.

Anyone wishing to be considered for these positions should contact Highland County Republican Party Central Committee Chair Jeff Duncan at 937-402-0170 or executive chair Paulette Donley at 937-402-1866.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County Republican chair.