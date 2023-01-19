HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 16

INCIDENTS

Deputies responded to the 9700 block of S.R. 785 after a report of a male being disorderly during a child custody exchange. After investigation, the parties separated. No charges were issued.

A resident of the 1000 block of Leonard Road reported threats.

Jan. 17

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

Deputies responded to the 8700 block of U.S. Route 62 after a report of a male being threatened.

A resident of the 4500 block of Newman Road reported receiving threats.

A resident of the 5200 block of Roush Road reported identity theft.

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Lafferty Road to a report of a suspicious vehicle. After investigation, Sebastian C. Blount, 30, Albany, Georgia, was arrested and charged with identity fraud and possession of drugs.

Jan. 18

INCIDENT

A resident of the 5000 block of Dawson Road reported someone attempting to enter a vehicle. Deputies responded and searched the area, but were unable to locate anyone.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wyatt Lewis, 24, Alexandria, Kentucky, was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.

Paul Harlow, 35, Hillsboro, was charged with failure to maintain an assured clear distance.