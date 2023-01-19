ECHS begins fundraiser for spring musical

East Clinton High School is looking for help with its creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky production.

Kristi Grover, director of the East Clinton High spring musical “The Addams Family”, sent a letter asking for help in raising funds through a patron drive.

In the letter, Grover highlights that each show has between 35 and 65 cast, crew and orchestra members in grades 6-12 with a large budget. These include $3,000 for royalty and rental fees, $3,500 for the Murphy Theatre rental, $3,000 for costume rentals, $2,000 for show programs, and $500 for the set design.

“Ticket sales and a fee for each cast member do cover some of these costs, but I am dedicated to keeping ticket prices down so that our families and friends are not burdened if they choose to support their students at both performances,” Grover said in the letter.

Grover told AIM Media Midwest that she’s done this kind of patron drive before. One of the ways its conducted is by having the kids go out into the community to talk to locals and businesses.

“The kids are so eager to help,” said Grover. “It’s always amazing to see how it connects the school and the community together.”

She expressed gratitude toward those in the East Clinton School District, Clinton County residents and Wilmington residents for their support.

According to the letter, those who donate by Feb. 3 to any of the four sponsor levels will be recognized in the show’s program. The levels are Bronze Sponsors, $25-$149; Silver Sponsor, $150-$299; Gold Sponsor, $300-$599; and Platinum Sponsors, $600 and above.

Donations can be mailed to Kristi Grover at East Clinton High School, 174 Larrick Road, Sabina, Ohio 45169.

“The Addams Family” will be performed at the Murphy Theatre on Feb. 17 and 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Ticket sales will begin on Feb. 1 with the following prices: Adults $8, students $5, box seats, $50 (box of four).

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_ECSlide01-1h.jpg

Musical comedy ‘The Addams Family,’ to be performed Feb. 17-18

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574