East Clinton senior killed in crash

An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pickup truck driven by Timmi L. Mahanes, 18, of New Vienna, was headed north on U.S. Route 68 near Raycon Drive. A 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer rig driven by Jeremiah D. Wingfield, 39, Marysville, was heading south on U.S. 68 when the GMC went left of center, striking the Volvo head-on, according to the state patrol.

Mahanes was pronounced dead at the scene, whileWingfield was not injured as a result of the crash, the state patrol said.

U.S. 68 was closed during the investigation and has since re-opened.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

This accident closed down U.S. 68 early Thursday morning between Gurneyville and Raycon Road in Clinton County. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Crash-pic-1.jpg This accident closed down U.S. 68 early Thursday morning between Gurneyville and Raycon Road in Clinton County. John Hamilton | News Journal