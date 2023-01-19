East Clinton senior killed in crash

An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pickup truck driven by Timmi L. Mahanes, 18, of New Vienna, was headed north on U.S. Route 68 near Raycon Drive. A 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer rig driven by Jeremiah D. Wingfield, 39, Marysville, was heading south on U.S. 68 when the GMC went left of center, striking the Volvo head-on, according to the state patrol.
Mahanes was pronounced dead at the scene, whileWingfield was not injured as a result of the crash, the state patrol said.
U.S. 68 was closed during the investigation and has since re-opened.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.