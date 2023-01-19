Hillsboro Elementary rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals

Students from Hillsboro Elementary School showed their stripes ahead of the Bengals 24-17 wildcard playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens for a chance to win a pep rally at the school from the Bengals this spring. The school shared a picture of all of its second- and third-graders sporting Bengals gear on the school’s Facebook under #RuleYourSchool and tagged @Bengals. “We did a dress up day at school for students to wear their Bengals gear, and we got a quick picture with every student from our second and third grade,” said Hillsboro Elementary Principal Jacob Zink. About 300 students were in the picture. “The kids and teachers are really excited for the Bengals to win, and hopefully they keep going, and I’m sure tomorrow everyone will be in their Bengals gear again,” Zink said Thursday. “It’s something during the winter to keep kids excited when they come to school.”

Courtesy photo