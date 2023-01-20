Stolen gasoline, Barrett’s Mill, hoops records

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1978, The News-Herald reported that county farmers were able to get the “major part” of the last of the corn crop, with county agent Dan Cowdrey saying that about 90 percent of the crop in the county had been harvested.

Highland County’s average tax rate went up to 36.58 mills compared to the 36.45 of the year prior, despite 40 of the 49 county taxing districts going down, with four of the seven increases coming in the Greenfield School District.

Barrett’s Mill, which was located on County Road 1-A near Rainsboro, was added to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Services of the U.S. Department of Interior.

The majority of a tobacco barn on Adams Road as well as about 1,500 pounds of tobacco were destroyed due to a fire, with the Hillsboro Fire Department working to fight the flames for over an hour and managing to save “part” of the building.

Hillsboro City Council deliberated on the decision of whether to build a “new industry” that would employ about 200 people or install a reservoir like previously planned on city farmland north of Hobart.

The Highland County Agricultural Society was presented with a certificate of accomplishment by Jene Abercrombie, the director of agriculture, at the yearly Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus.

Jaycee Week with the Hillsboro Jaycees was being prepared, with President Paul Burba to select the “outstanding young man in the community” and the “outstanding young farmer.”

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including a “Giant Scream Show” featuring “Monsters in Person,” and “George the Shaggy Dog,” starring Marshall Thompson.

The Hillsboro Dry Good Store, located at East Main Street in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including bath-size towel ensembles for $1.44, three kitchen towels for $1 and toss pillows for $1.50.

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette reported that Timothy Pirnat, the new medical director of the In-Patient Rehabilitation Unit at the Greenfield Area Medical Center, reported that he liked the small-town atmosphere of the area.

Two separate gas stations were victims of a couple of people facilitating a quick-change hustle, which meant they left the store “with an undetermined among of money” following purchasing gasoline.

A local executive committee was established to work to implement a “School-To-Work” program, which planned to work to build public and private partnerships that would bring “increased productivity and competitiveness for business and industry.”

Pat Hagen was elected president of the Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education for the year of 1997, with Ron Friend as vice president.

The Highland Soil and Water Conservation District and Pike State Forest announced that they planned to present fire prevention programs, sponsored by The Times-Gazette, with Smokey Bear coming to town to give 1,300 students in grades K-3 in Highland County a lesson on fire prevention.

Paul Cluxton, Lynchburg-Clay High School graduate, set a Northern Kentucky University school record by making 10 three-pointers in one game in a Norse win over Indiana-Purdue at Fort Wayne by a score of 84-71. Cluxton had 32 points in the game.

Wilmington College seniors Angela Kessinger and Keith Thomas, both Hillsboro High School graduates, were named to the 1997 edition of Who’s Who Among American Universities and Colleges.

In sports, Whiteoak senior Jenny Monteith scored the 1,000th point of her career for the team in a 50-42 win over Manchester, with Monteith tallying a team-high 15 points as well as six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Bush Auto Place, located at 1850 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington, advertised multiple vehicles including a 1996 Oldsmobile Delta 88 with less than 8,000 miles for $19,995 and a 1993 Buick Skylark with air-conditioning for $7,995.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Relic,” starring Tom Sizemore and Penelope Ann Miller, and “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” starring Woody Harrelson and Edward Norton.

