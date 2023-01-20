Danny Dodds was recently recognized at McClain High School for his decades of sports coverage in the local area.

Dodds, well-known in the Greenfield and Highland County area, was saluted for 37 years of broadcasting, especially in the realm of high school sports.

Dodds is a longtime sports commentator and also broadcast a weekly sports interview program on local radio for many years.

“What I really enjoyed about my radio work was being able to stay in the game,” Dodds said. “Being close, interviewing the coaches and sometimes the ball-players. It makes you feel a part of the game when you are doing something like I do. There were some great times with all the tournament runs.”

McClain’s boys and girls basketball programs won many district championships during Dodds’ time on the air.

“Two years in a row McClain went to the regional finals,” Dodds said. “One year they got beat by DeSales and the next year they lost to Enon Greenon in triple overtime. That was Tony Jackson’s senior year.”

Dodds recalled that McClain had the last shot in the game against DeSales that, had it gone, would have propelled them to the state final four.

“I appreciate Pat Hays giving me the opportunity to broadcast the games,” Dodds said. “I just enjoyed being a part of it. I just enjoying calling the play-by-play and my coaches’ interviews. Of course, I had my sports show on Friday mornings, too, that I did for many, many years. The sports show sprang from me doing the play by play.”

Many folks worked with Dodds over the years and he reflected on some of them.

“I’ve had a lot of really good guys helping me through the years,” Dodds said. “Matt Andrews got his start with us.”

Andrews now works for 97.1 The Fan in Columbus and among his many duties is that of a sideline reporter for Ohio State football.

“The first time Matt was on the air was when he helped me out at Miami Trace,” Dodds said. “I just saw Matt at a McClain game at Miami Trace. He is always so thorough, so prepared. There have been several other excellent people help me through the years. Helping me with play by play, color commentary, stuff like that. I got my son-in-law, Jeremy (Miller) involved in doing play by play.”

While broadcasting some football games, Dodds said he primarily focused on basketball.

“I’ve slowed down, pretty much,” Dodds said. “Jeremy’s the main man. Dusty Barrett is now helping him. I only do games now when Jeremy can’t be there. I’ve done a couple of games this year. I might do a few (more), but I basically just kind of stepped away from it.”

Danny Dodds, left, was recognized by McClain at the Miami Trace at McClain boys basketball game Jan. 6, 2023 for 37 years of sports broadcasting. He was presented the plaque by McClain High School Athletic Director Tim Bolender. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Danny-Dodds-and-Tim-Bolender.jpg Danny Dodds, left, was recognized by McClain at the Miami Trace at McClain boys basketball game Jan. 6, 2023 for 37 years of sports broadcasting. He was presented the plaque by McClain High School Athletic Director Tim Bolender. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

High school sports broadcaster for 37 years