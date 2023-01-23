Hillsboro man gets community control

A Hillsboro man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court last week to three years of community control on a meth charge.

Daniel Whitt, 37, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Court records state that Whitt must successfully complete substance use disorder (SUD) and aftercare at Family Recovery Services (FRS).

Court records also stated that if Whitt violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, on Nov. 14, 2021, the Hillsboro Police Department got a report stating that a male subject was passed out in a black Dodge SUV in the Kroger parking lot on Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro.

Two officers responded to the location and found a male subject that was asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. One of the officers knocked on the window of the vehicle, after which the male subject woke up, records state.

The subject then gave his ID to the officer, which identified him as Daniel Whitt. One of the officers told the other officer that they found something on the passenger seat of the vehicle. That officer then walked to the passenger side of the SUV and located a cloth that had a white powder substance on it, “consistent with drug residue,” on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. One of the officers asked Whitt what the item on the passenger seat was, and he replied that he didn’t know, records state.

The officer asked Whitt for his permission to search the vehicle and Whitt consented to the search. The officer asked him to step out of the vehicle, with Whitt complying to the request. The officer asked Whitt for permission to search his pockets and Whitt also consented. The officer found a glass vial that contained a white substance inside of Whitt’s right pants pocket, with the officer then advising Whitt of his Miranda Rights, to which Whitt “indicated” that he understood, records state.

Whitt then admitted that the found substance was meth and he “indicated that he had a drug problem.” Whitt also admitted to using meth about eight before officers woke him up. The glass vial containing a white substance was submitted to BCI for testing and was found to contain meth.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Position of meth led to charges