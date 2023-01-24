HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Rodney Zimmerman, 61, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Ethan Grooms, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

Everett Burchett, 53, of Blanchester, was cited for expired tags.

William McCleese, 30, of Peebles, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

INCIDENTS

A report was received of a trespasser at a residence in the 200 block of Cedar Wood Drive.

A report was received of a theft from a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road.