17-year-old arrested for alleged bomb threat

WILMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school.

Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of inducing panic and was transported to a juvenile detention facility.

On Monday at 9:15 a.m., the Wilmington City Schools’ central office received a phone call making the threat.

“Officers responded, the schools were evacuated by the staff, and the students moved to a separate location,” said Rager. “Five explosive indicating K-9s responded to assist with checking the schools for any explosives — two K-9s from Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, two K-9s from University of Cincinnati Police Department, and one K-9 from Cincinnati Police Department responded.”

No explosives were found at the high school and middle school.

The school was cleared around 12:10 p.m. and officers left the scene.

Wilmington City Schools closed for the day on Monday after the threat was made.

