Peterson to chair Ohio Oversight Committee

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) was appointed Wednesday to serve as chair of the Ohio House of Representatives Government Oversight Committee.

“Throughout my tenure in the Ohio General Assembly, I have had the opportunity to serve in many capacities,” Peterson said. “I am excited to lead this important committee that impacts the lives of all Ohioans. The Government Oversight Committee hears many important pieces of legislation, and I am grateful to Speaker Stephens for trusting me with this position.”

Peterson was appointed to serve in this position by Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).

“Representative Peterson is a true statesman with a great deal of respect for the legislature,” Stephens said. “His drive to solve problems in our state and ability to deliver on those solutions makes him more than qualified to serve as chair of the Government Oversight Committee.”

State Representative Bob Peterson is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 91st Ohio house district, serving residents in all of Fayette, Highland and Pike counties and western Ross County.

For more information, contact the office of Peterson at 614-466-3506 or [email protected]

Peterson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Bob-Peterson-mug-pic-1-.jpg Peterson