HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 22

ARREST/CITATION

Melissa Norris, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Jan. 24

INCIDENTS

A report of a verbal disturbance was reported in the 900 block of North High Street. Officers responded and no arrests were made.

A business in the 100 block of North High Street reported a theft. The report is under investigation.

Jan. 25

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 3:33 p.m., officers with the Hillsboro Police Department were dispatched to 250 John St. in reference to a disorderly male subject. Contact was made with the male subject, who assaulted an officer during the incident. Fred Green, 24, of Hillsboro, was arrested for felony assault on a peace officer and transported to the Highland County Jail.

HIT AND RUN

At 5:12 p.m., Paul Koehler, 43, of Hillsboro, was northbound on North High Street at the intersection of Collins Avenue. Koehler proceeded in his vehicle with the green light. An unidentified driver was westbound on East Collins Avenue at North High Street and apparently failed to observe Koehler’s vehicle. The unidentified vehicle made a right turn onto North High Street, travelling into the path of Koehler’s vehicle, which sustained minor damage. The unidentified vehicle proceeded northbound and did not stop. The driver of unidentified vehicle was stated to be an older female driving a white Mazda. Statements were taken and the report remains under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this crash, contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 937-393-3411.