Meth lands man, 72, in prison

A Peebles man was sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 24 months in prison on a trafficking charge.

Harold Swayne, 72, was sentenced on one amended count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was also given one day of jail-time credit.

Court records state that “a presumption in favor of a prison term” was found to be necessary due to the felony drug offense being a violation of Chapter 2925 in which the presumption was specified to be applicable.

Court records also state that a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after his release from prison was found to be optional. Regarding the optional designation, court records state that if the defendant was sentenced to prison for a felony of the third degree that wasn’t a felony of violence or a felony sex offense or for a felony of the fourth or fifth degree, after his release Swayne would be subject to up to two years of post-release control supervision at the option of the Adult Parole Authority.

Court records state that if Swayne violatea the conditions of supervision while under that control period, the parole board might also return him to prison for up to nine months for every violation “up to a total of one-half of the defendant’s originally stated prison term.”

Court records state that Swayne was ordered to pay a fine of $5,000, with $2,500 of it being paid to the Highland County Task Force and the remaining $2,500 going to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office. It also stated that Swayne was ordered to pay restitution of $1,690 to the Highland County Task Force.

According to court documents, on or around Dec. 20, 2021, in Highland County, Swayne knowingly sold or offered to sell meth in an amount that was equal to or more than five times the bulk amount, but less than 50 times the bulk amount.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

