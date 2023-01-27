Reds visit town, electric demand and Country Opry

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1972, The News-Herald reported that the Hillsboro City Council unanimously approved a measure for a “wholesale renovation” of the city’s traffic signal system, costing about $85,000, with the renovation encompassing new components, wiring, signals and control equipment.

The Highland County Farm Bureau announced a new Farm Bureau Property Protection Service, scheduled to start on March 1, which planned to offer a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction on arson, malicious injury to property, burglary or other felonies committed on posted property of Farm Bureau members.

About 800 people attended a game between the Cincinnati Reds basketball team, consisting of players like Pete Rose, Lee May, Jimmy Steward and Bobby Tolan, and the Hillsboro High School faculty at the Hillsboro High School gymnasium.

Nelson Raines, a Greenfield native, was to become a Highland County deputy sheriff after recently retiring from the U.S. Army, with his more than 20-year career mostly spent in police and security work.

The Highland County Farm Bureau announced that its membership drive was scheduled to begin on Jan. 25, with a progress meeting for captains on Feb. 1 and a recognition night for all workers and spouses on Feb. 14.

The Hillsboro Human Relations Group held a meeting and discussed possible ways to respond to the needs of the community, with some of the discussion including talks about the continued “constructive” Hillsboro Summer Playground program.

The Highland County Board of Health discussed a proposal for a diabetes screening program to be formulated under a cooperative program of the Highland County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School boys’ basketball squad picked up its biggest upset of the season in a 74-60 victory over the Circleville Tigers.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised the film “Bless the Beasts and Children,” based on the book of the same name, which was directed by Stanley Kramer and starred Bill Mumy and Barry Robins.

Carter Lumber in Hillsboro advertised multiple products, including 10 cartons of Relyon caulking for $2.75 and a 25-pound box of easy-on white, yellow or green cement paint for $2.89.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that multiple shifts of Hillsboro firefighters came together to renew its training on air packs, self-contained breathing apparatus and other rescue procedures.

Clear Channel Communications announced Dan Latham, the former general manager of WKKI and WBEX in Chillicothe, would be the new general manager for stations in Hillsboro, Chillicothe and Washington Court House.

Highland County Sheriff Ron Ward announced that the county’s 911 service was planned to be fully integrated within 90 days, with Ward saying that the sheriff’s office would be dispatching all the 911 calls during the upcoming time period.

American Electric Power (AEP) announced that Tuesday that week set a new winter record for electric demand due to temperatures being frigid, with the company’s 25-county area averaging 2.996 million kilowatts of electricity during a one-hour period.

Some local AEP restoration crews from Hillsboro and Chillicothe, among other communities, were sent to Statesville, North Carolina, to help restore electrical power to more than 118,000 residents, with an AEP manager saying 26 mechanics and supervisors were going to the location.

The Highland District Hospital, Highland County Health Department and Highland County Board of Commissioners’ cooperation pertaining to the Care-A-Van was reported, with the service available on the fourth Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Planning and Zoning Committee held hearings regarding three ordinances drafted to be rezoned from residential to commercial on Jefferson Street.

In sports, the McClain High School girls basketball team took its first loss of the season, after starting 14-0, to the Waynesville Spartans, 48-43, with the Tigers’ leading scorer only getting 12 points on the night.

The Colony Theatre, located at 123 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised “The Country Classic Opry,” which included performances from Lloyd Wood, Rita Painter, Bob Carey, Rich Martin and Melissa Lea Grate and Landon Williams.

Doug Marine Motors, located at 1120 Clinton Ave. in Washington Court House, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for $13,495 and a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro for $8,995.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Looking-back-logo-3.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years