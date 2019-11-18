Fertilizer and pesticide recertification trainings

It is beginning to look a lot like the annual fertilizer and pesticide applicator license recertification season. Held annually, fertilizer and pesticide applicator license recertification trainings are offered to farmers and applicators through the OSU Extension offices. Licenses are valid for a period of three years, at which time the license holder must attend a recertification training.

The Highland County OSU Extension fertilizer and pesticide applicator license recertification training will be held on Jan. 15, 2020, from noon until 4 p.m. in the large meeting room in the Highland County Administration Building. Attendees must register in advance through the Highland County OSU Extension Office or online. The cost for the recertification training is $40 for both fertilizer and pesticide, $15 for fertilizer only, and $35 for pesticide only.

There are approximately 50 Highland County residents who need to attend the training, because their licenses are set to expire in 2020. The Ohio Department of Agriculture will send all individuals a letter to notify them that they need to renew. If you are not sure when you need to recertify, you can also call the Highland County OSU Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

In addition to the training fee, there is a state license fee that is paid separately to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Instructions for this process will also be included in the notification letters sent by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. If the date of Jan. 15, 2020 does not fit into your schedule, additional dates will be offered in other counties.

If you have questions about the fertilizer and pesticide applicator license training programs or any upcoming OSU Extension programming, contact the OSU Extension Office in Highland County at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D. is an agriculture and natural resources/community development dducator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.