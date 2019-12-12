Upcoming Extension programming in early 2020

As we enter a busy time of year for family gatherings, holiday parties, and the rush to complete the accounting for the year, we have the opportunity to look forward to new and exciting things in the New Year. There are several Extension programs planned in the upcoming weeks, so be sure to mark your calendar for the following dates.

Managing Stored Grain – 2019 Considerations

This live webinar will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, from 3-4 p.m. This year’s conditions led to variable grain quality causing many potential storage issues. Dr. Ken Hellevang, North Dakota State University, will contribute to a live webinar to share information on managing stored grain including high moisture and damaged grain. This webinar is free to attend and can be accessed from your own computer. To register, visit go.osu.edu/StoredGrain.

Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification will be held on Jan. 15. Applicators who need to renew their certifications will be mailed a letter from the Ohio Department of Agriculture in December. Registration for the recertification course is available through the OSU Extension, Highland County Office. The cost for both pesticide and fertilizer recertification training is $40, pesticide recertification only is $35, and fertilizer recertification only is $15. There is an additional licensure fee that is paid directly to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Exploration of International Agriculture – Ireland

Learn more about Irish agriculture and how you can implement agriculture tours on your farm. This program will include samples of Irish products. This program will be held on Jan. 22, at 5 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room in the basement of the Highland County Administration Building. The cost to attend is $5 per person. RSVP in advance to the OSU Extension, Highland County office at 937-393-1918.

Ag is Everyone’s Business Breakfast

Hosted by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 24 at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro. The cost is $20. Tickets can be purchased through the Highland County Chamber of Commerce at 937-393-1111.

The keynote speaker will be Governor Mike DeWine.

The Ohio State University Extension, Highland County Office, will be providing educational workshops during the breakfast for agricultural producers. Topics of the workshops will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

For more information about any of the upcoming programs, contact the Highland County Extension office at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development dducator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.