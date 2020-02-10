The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will meet on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8:45 a.m. at the Highland County Coon Hunters. We want to invite any young person 9 years of age as of the first of the year. We have paperwork to be filled out and signed by the parent/guardian and member.

The deadline to sign up is April 1, but we have planned sessions during the month of March(rain or shine).

Most scheduled days we will have two sessions divided by a business meeting. New members have a choice of archery or rifle the first session. In the second session new members can take pistol. We have a third session that members can chose to take the Living History discipline (project). Second year members have a wider selection of disciplines (projects) to choose from.

As a 4-H club, we furnish all the equipment and ammunition for the disciplines. 4-H members do not bring any type of equipment to the meetings except if they have their own eye and ear protection, but the club will have some available.

Instructors will assist the members in filling out their 4-H project books for fair judging. We have scheduled sessions that each member will have the opportunity to meet their requirement for eight meetings for the Highland County Fair or State Fair judging.

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club meets on scheduled Saturday mornings most of the time at the Highland County Coon Hunters. The club has scheduled community service and countywide events for 4-H members to attend to become aware of needs within the county and state Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports is a regular 4-H club. It includes all the core elements of the 4-H program such as a youth development, skill development, leadership skills, interaction with positive adult role models, career exploration, and safety education.

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports program promotes responsibility, decision making and identifying realistic, personal goals. Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club is a leader directed program taught only by certified volunteer instructors to 4-H members. All adult volunteer instructors have attended up to 18 hours of specialized training in the disciplines they are presenting to the 4-H members.

The Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports has state workshops to equip instructors to deliver and promote the 4-H Shooting Sports program. The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports needs adults who have an interest to teach young people the safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment. If you are interested and willing to learn the Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports program, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918 for more information on becoming a Shooting Sports instructor.

Submitted by Diane Waits, coordinator, Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports.