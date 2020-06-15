Posted on by


Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 79, Low 56

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 79, Low 56


Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High 79, Low 56

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 79, Low 56
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Sunny-weather-icon.jpgMostly sunny and pleasant. High 79, Low 56