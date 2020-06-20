Choosing healthy anacks

Snacks are an important part of your child’s day. Some children cannot eat a lot at one meal. They may be hungry before it is time to eat again. Adults too.

Snacks can give you many of the nutrients you and your family need to stay healthy. For snacks, think of having small amounts of the same kinds of food groups you should be serving during meals.

Children love choices, so set out small portions and let them choose.

Snack ideas: Peanut butter with apple slices, Wheat crackers with cheese, graham crackers with milk, cereal with milk, popcorn, carrots, bananas, grapes, nuts, or Yogurt Fruit Pops.

Yogurt Fruit Pops

Equipment: Large mixing bowl, can opener, paper cups, popsicle sticks and a large spoon.

Ingredients

2 cups crushed pineapple, drained from 20 ounce

Can of pineapple in 100 percent pineapple juice

2 cups low fat yogurt

12 ounces orange juice frozen concentrate, thawed slightly

Instructions

1. Before you begin wash your hands, surfaces and utensils.

2. Mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

3. Divide into 10 paper cups.

4. Freeze until slushy, about 60 minutes. Put a popsicle stick into the center of each cup.

5. Freeze until hard or at least four hours. Peel away the paper, cup to eat the fruit pop.

6. Enjoy.

Tips

· Reuse yogurt cups or use small glasses to freeze the pops.

· Freeze in ice cube trays and pop out into a bowl to eat.

· Try other fresh or canned fruit (packed in 100 percent juice) mashed into small pieces or chopped in a blender.

· Try other fruit juices. Try grape for a purple pop.

· Try Greek yogurt to get more calcium for strong bones and teeth.

· For other recipes, go to celebrateyourplate.org.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed program assistant for OSU Extension, Highland County.