Local religion briefs

Fall Creek Pancake Supper

The Fall Creek Friends Church, 11345 Karnes Rd., invites everyone to its annual pancake supper from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The menu will include pancakes, ham, sausage, white or chocolate milk, and water or coffee. It will be a drive-thru event. Everyone is welcome.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Feb. 2 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. For more information contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This is a drive-thru pantry with no need to leave your vehicle. Have your vehicle trunk empty.