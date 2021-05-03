Publication: Hillsboro Times-Gazette
$1.00
Bar code: 10016
Date: Saturday, May 4, 2021
Volume: 25
Issue: 123
No. of sections: 1
No. of pages: 8
INDEX
Obituaries: 2
Opinion: 3
Comics: 4
Puzzles: 5
Classifieds: 6
Sports: 7
Page 1: A8 — With a slight variation — We’d like to run a piece of stand alone art as the centerpiece with 4 stories around it in the usual template slots. The piece of stand alone art is slugged HTG050421PrayerEvent
HTG050421SkyBoxLeftPetofWeek
HTG050421SkyBoxRightMcClainTrack
1) — HTG050421WilkinSolar w/mug shot (runs as dominant feature at top of page over 4 columns on right side of page), inches
2) — HTG050421DayofPraryer (no art — runs beneath the stand lone centerpiece), inches
3) — HTG050421CovidUpdate w/logo (runs down 2 columns on left side of page),
4) — HTG050421StewartHired w/pic (runs to right of centerpiece — Pic can run at bottom of story on page 1), 15 inches
We will have another page 1 item slugged HTG050421FrontWeatherIcon. It goes in the index box on the bottom left corner of the page and includes a small weather icon, short weather description and high and low temperatures for the day.
*****Also place Facebook logo in Index box
2A – Obits
HTG050421WoodyardObit w/2 pics, 14.4 inches
HTG050421CreekObit w/pic, 10.6 inches
HTG050421CarterObit w/pic, 8.4 inches
HTG050421DayObit w/pic, 4.8 inches
HTG05042HerholzObit, 7.9 inches
HTG050421HodgeObit, 5.6 inches
All obits are posted
Inside pages
1) — HTG050421HPDReports (story only), 4 inches
2) — HTG050421GPDReports (story only), 3 inches
3) — HTG050421Proclamation (stand alone pic)
4) — HTG050421KgartenRegistration (story only), 12 inches
5) — HTG050421PetofWeek (stand alone pic)
6) — HTG050421TakeNote (story only — can be cut as needed), 14 inches
***** Local news should always be placed before any AP copy — that has not been the case at times recently
*****Take Note should be used only after everything budgeted above them has been used.
3A – Opinion
HTG050421TheirView (runs at top of page over 2 columns on left), 6 inches
HTG050421TodayInHistory (runs beneath Their View — NOTE — Please do not cut Today’s Birthdays from this story; you can cut anything else, but please do not cut the birthdays), 27 inches
HTG050421PoliticalCartoon (runs at top of page over 4 columns on right)
HTG050421ClassonColumn w/mug shot (runs beneath the PoliticalCartoon), 16 inches
*****If you need more filler for the 4 columns on the right side, use HTG050421OurPolicies beneath the Political Cartoon. Our Policies can be cut as needed.
4A – Comics
5A – Puzzles
NOTE — If needed, please use local content or jumps in the TV grid space. Otherwise, use an AP Entertainment story
6A – Classifieds/Local
7A – Sports
HTG050421McClainTrack (story w/2 pics), 7 inches
HTG050421HillsboroTrack (story and pic), 12 inches
NOTE — We have just the two local sports stories today. Would like to lead with the McClain story and use Hillsboro story as centerpiece. After that, pic a template and fill the rest of the page with Cincinnati Reds/Bengals, Ohio State Buckeyes, etc. of the top of AP sports stories of the day.
8A – Local
NOTE — Since we have no local sports and there is not much room on the this page, let’s make it a local page
******Will update inch counts as they become available.
Contact numbers: Reach editor Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522. Sports questions should also be directed to Jeff. NOTE — If needed, please use local content or jumps in the TV grid space. Otherwise, use an AP Entertainment story