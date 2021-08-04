ODNR Free Range Day is Aug. 14

Experienced and beginning recreational shooters are invited to visit any of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during Free Range Day. On this date, the shooting range permit requirement is waived at all Division of Wildlife Class A, B and C shooting ranges.

The Division of Wildlife is partnering with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to host Free Range Day as part of a continued effort to provide more opportunities for recreational shooters. New shooters can gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at five public ranges. Staff will offer on-site instruction to beginning shooters and will provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection, and eye protection free of charge.

The following public ranges will have Division of Wildlife staff on-site to assist shooters:

* Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of S.R. 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling.

* Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 S.R. 229, Ashley.

* Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Rd., Bristolville.

* Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Rd., Waynesville.

* Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 S.R. 541, Warsaw.

Free Range Day is being offered as part of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, Inc.’s National Shooting Sports Month. The Division of Wildlife shooting ranges provide the public with comfortable, safe places to shoot archery or firearms. A complete list of range facilities can be found at wildohio.gov.

Outside of Free Range Day, all persons age 18 and older shooting on Division of Wildlife Class A, B and C ranges are required to purchase a shooting range permit, available at all hunting and fishing license outlets, wildohio.gov, and the HuntFish OH app. Class A ranges offer supervised rifle and pistol target shooting. Class B ranges have unsupervised rifle and pistol target shooting, while Class C ranges host unsupervised clay target shotgun shooting.

