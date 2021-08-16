Lady Indians blank Washington

The Hillsboro Lady Indians opened the 2021 season by blanking Washington 5-0 in a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis match last week:

“Hillsboro is a very experienced team and was a tough opponent to open up with for our first match, but our girls played hard. We have a lot players in new positions and are still learning,” Washington coach Sam Bihl said.

Following are the results:

1st singles — Hillsboro senior Sara Newsome defeated Washington junior Addy Newsome, 6-0 and 6-2.

2nd singles — Hillsboro senior Abigail Koogler defeated Washington junior Sophie Siscoe, 6-0 and 6-0.

3rd singles — Hillsboro senior Miriam Studebaker defeated Washington junior Abby Rose, 6-1 and 6-0.

1st doubles — Hillsboro’s Aubrey Schurman and Allie Crago defeated Washington senior Joshalynn Worth and junior Abby Wilson, 4-6, 6-4 and 10-6.

2nd doubles — Hillsboro’s Scarlett Studebaker and Hannah Hopkins defeated Washington sophomores Deseray Williams and Siddhi Patel, 6-0 and 6-0.

Hillsboro’s Sara Newsome is pictured last week during her victory over Washington’s Addy Newsome. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Hills-Sara-Newsome-8-12-2021.jpg Hillsboro’s Sara Newsome is pictured last week during her victory over Washington’s Addy Newsome. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest