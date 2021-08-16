Lady Indians blank Washington

The Hillsboro Lady Indians opened the 2021 season by blanking Washington 5-0 in a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis match last week:
“Hillsboro is a very experienced team and was a tough opponent to open up with for our first match, but our girls played hard. We have a lot players in new positions and are still learning,” Washington coach Sam Bihl said.
Following are the results:
1st singles — Hillsboro senior Sara Newsome defeated Washington junior Addy Newsome, 6-0 and 6-2.
2nd singles — Hillsboro senior Abigail Koogler defeated Washington junior Sophie Siscoe, 6-0 and 6-0.
3rd singles — Hillsboro senior Miriam Studebaker defeated Washington junior Abby Rose, 6-1 and 6-0.
1st doubles — Hillsboro’s Aubrey Schurman and Allie Crago defeated Washington senior Joshalynn Worth and junior Abby Wilson, 4-6, 6-4 and 10-6.
2nd doubles — Hillsboro’s Scarlett Studebaker and Hannah Hopkins defeated Washington sophomores Deseray Williams and Siddhi Patel, 6-0 and 6-0.