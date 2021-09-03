Chamber dinner set for Oct. 7

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner, Autumn Night in the Country, on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Back Room Paradise.

This event allows chamber members to gather, network and enjoy a laid-back evening in the country with a first-rate dinner prepared by some of the area’s best caterers. Attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and some fresh air at the Back Room Paradise, located at 6174 Miller Lane, south of Hillsboro.

Chamber members can purchase tickets for $50 each or tickets can be bundled by choosing a sponsorship level. Visit www.thehighlandchamber.com for more information.

The chamber is also collecting items to use for raffle prize baskets. Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets and then place their tickets in the basket(s) they choose. Local businesses and individuals can contribute a product, service or gift certificate to be included in the baskets. This year the basket themes are: Help your Highland County Business Grow, Eat in Highland County, Have fun with your family, Enjoy all Highland County has to offer, and Get Toasted this Fall.

Donations can be dropped off at the chamber office or a pick-up time can be scheduled by calling 937-393-1111.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Sept. 17.

For questions or more information, call the chamber at 937-393-1111.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The many plans and programs the chamber offers its investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives, and local, state, and federal legislative/advocacy efforts, position the chamber as a leading organization in Highland County. Learn more at www.thehighlandchamber.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.