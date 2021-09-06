Francis D. “Dee” Rogers, 75, of Marshall, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

He was born in Marshall Township on the family farm, March 25, 1946, the son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Park) Rogers.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Hugh Rogers; sister-in-law, Frances Rogers; brothers-in-laws, Ron Horton and George Greer; nephews, Ron Horton, Randy Rogers and Jarrod Smith; and niece, Tina Anderson.

Dee was a 1964 graduate from Belfast High School and a graduate of the police academy. Dee worked for Rotary Forms in Hillsboro prior to joining the Hillsboro Police Department. Dee served as an officer and detective for the police department from 1975 until 1983. In 1983, Dee went to work at the Good Year Atomic Plant where he worked until he retired in 2008. Dee was a lifelong farmer and loved the outdoors where he loved to fish, hunt and mushroom hunt.

Dee is survived by his wife, Janice (Gibson) Rogers, who were married on June 11, 1966; daughter, Nicole (Phillip Schurman) Donley of Hillsboro; granddaughter, Autumn Donley; great-grandchildren, Johnathan and Serenity Donley; mother-in-law, Georgia Hufford of Hillsboro; brothers, Larry Rogers of Hillsboro, David Rogers of Boise, Idaho and Duane (Carol) Rogers of Hillsboro; sisters, Janet Greer of Ft. Pierce, Florida and Sandra (Donald) Anderson of New Vienna; sister-in-law, Patsy Rogers of Hillsboro; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Marshall Cemetery.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

Donations can be made to the Hillsboro Christian Academy, 849 S. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Hillsboro Police Department Canine “Harley”, 128 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.