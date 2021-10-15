Elks donate to Altrusa

Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361 recently made a donation of $500 to the local Altrusa Club chapter to help maintain its Little Library program. Altrusa is an international organization with members from varying occupations and lifestyles, all sharing an investment in the community. One of their shared goals is to improve literacy, which the organization believes is the key to opportunity. The libraries offer free books to children. The Elks donation is part of the Gratitude Grant it was awarded through the Elks National Foundation. Pictured are Hillsboro Altrusa member Mary Stanforth (right) and Hillsboro Elks Grant Coordinator Laura Bagshaw.

