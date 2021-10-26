Helen Mae Mitchell, 90, of Washington Court House, Ohio, formerly of Hillsboro, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 9:10 a.m. at Four Seasons of Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation, where she had been residing since Aug. 9.

Helen was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Clay County, West Virginia to Benjamin Franklin and Jessie Mabel Facemire Ackley.

She lived most of her life in the Hillsboro and Washington Court House communities and formerly was a nurse’s aide at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shawna Mitchell; a brother, John Ackley; two half brothers, James and Charles Moore; and four half sisters, Dana Moore, Mary Walters, Marie Wilson and Ruby Hurless.

Helen is survived by two children, Mark Mitchell of Washington Court House and Jana Mitchell of Columbus; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation will be observed and there will be no visitation or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

