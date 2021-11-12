Greenfield schools celebrate Veterans Day

Buckskin Elementary fifth graders held their Veterans Day program on Nov. 10 and are pictured during the finale of their show as they display the American flag. Rainsboro Elementary is holding its program next week.

Veterans are escorted into the McClain High School gym before the start of a Veterans Day program. Veterans arrived in the gym to a standing ovation and were escorted by members of the McClain Cadet Corps through a rifle cordon, also comprised of cadet corps members.