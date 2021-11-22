Posted on November 22, 2021 by Times Gazette Business Sunny. Winds W 4-8 mph. High 40, Low 26 Sunny. Winds W 4-8 mph. High 40, Low 26 Sunny. Winds W 4-8 mph. High 40, Low 26 https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Sunny-weather-icon.jpgSunny. Winds W 4-8 mph. High 40, Low 26 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments