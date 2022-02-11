Hillsboro FFA teams places 9th in state

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently had four members compete in a contest for ag biotechnology at Central State University. In the contest, students identify materials and tools commonly used in the industry, demonstrate knowledge and understanding of scientific principles and management practices applied in the industry, and make observations, draw conclusions and make decisions in evaluating aspects of biotechnology principles.

The contestants were Riley Stratton, Ryan Mau, Madison Curtis and Alex McClarren.

During this contest the members had to identify objects that are used in this field. The participating members also had to answer a series of questions relating biology, chemistry and agriculture. Curtis placed fourth on the team, McClarren placed third, Ryan Mau was second on the team, and Stratton was first on the team. As a whole, the team placed ninth in the state and second in the district.

On Jan, 25, 10 of the Hillsboro FFA members participated in a grain merchandising virtual contest. The members included Kelsi Brunswick, Jessica Howland, Kyah Chaney, Mylea Fridley, Madison Curtis, Kylie Dun, Ben Florea, Kallie Sharp, Austin Bledsoe and Austin Hatcher.

The top four members were Brunswick, Howland, Chaney and Fridley. The team placed 19th in state.

The purpose of this contest was to stimulate in the area of grain merchandising. This contest makes students become aware of the complex decision-making process associated with merchandising agricultural products. During this contest, the contestants had to solve problems that could go on in the grain merchandising industry and had to take a test that would decide the solution to the problem.

Submitted by Ashley Kimball, Hillsboro FFA vice president of community development.

Pictured (l-r) are the members of the Hillsboro FFA ag biotechnology team: Alex McClarren, Ryan Mau, Madison Curtis and Riley Stratton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_FFA-poic.jpg Pictured (l-r) are the members of the Hillsboro FFA ag biotechnology team: Alex McClarren, Ryan Mau, Madison Curtis and Riley Stratton. Submitted photo