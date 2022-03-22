Fairfield picks new superintendent

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has announced that Kesia McCoy has been selected to serve as the school district’s next superintendent, effective Aug. 1, 2022.

McCoy will replace Tim Dettwiller, who served the district as superintendent for four years and resigned for retirement purposes, effective July 31, 2022.

“During my four years with Fairfield, I have had the good fortune of working with great board members and have been especially blessed to have had an incredible administrative team,” Dettwiller said. “The board has made an outstanding decision to choose one of our current administrators to take on the top leadership role in our district. Kesia has been a key to the development and success to date of our current ‘Path to Excellence’ plan and I am confident she will carry on our good work in the coming years,” said Mr. Dettwiller.

McCoy started her career at Fairfield Local in 2010 as a middle school math teacher and in 2018 began a possession as the Fairfield director of curriculum and gifted services, where she had the opportunity to design, establish and build district initiatives while practicing servant leadership.

“Over the past 12 years working at Fairfield Local, I have been thoroughly impressed by our respectful students, supportive parents and excellent staff,” McCoy said. “I feel privileged to be able to serve these students, parents and staff as the next Fairfield superintendent. I would like to thank the Fairfield Board of Education for entrusting me with this opportunity. I am excited to continue leading our district down a path to excellence and continue providing learning experiences for all students.”

McCoy and he husband, Wilson McCoy, have five children, Brandtson, Ailean, Em, Laural and Nolan. Wilson is a physical education teacher in the Miami Trace Local School District and enjoys coaching junior high basketball.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) assisted Fairfield in its search for a superintendent.

Information for this story was provided by the SOESC.

McCoy started career in Leesburg as middle school teacher in 2010