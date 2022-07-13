Publication: Hillsboro Times-Gazette
$1.00
Bar code: 10016
Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
Volume: 26
Issue: 178
No. of sections: 1
No. of pages: 10
INDEX
Obits: 2
Opinion: 3
Comics: 6
Puzzles: 7
Religion: 8
Classifieds: 9
Sports: 10
1A: Front
Template: A9
HTG071422SkyBoxLeftUkraine — This is a stand-alone PDF
HTG071422SkyBoxRightPollWorkers
1) — HTG071422SearchWarrant w/pic and 2 mug shots (runs as dominant feature across the top of the page — NOTE — please usethe picture in the dominant art slot, and the 2 mug shots somewhere in the copy on page 1), 7 inches
2) — HTG071422Commissioiners w/2 pics (runs as centerpiece — NOTE — 1st pic posted is page 1 centerpiece; 2nd pic posted goes with the jump), 33 inches
3) — HTG071422BattleOfBands w/pic (runs to left of centerpiece — NOTE — Pic can run with the jump or on page 1 at the bottom of the story if needed to fill space), 10 inches
We will have another page 1 item slugged HTG071422FrontWeatherIcon. It goes in the index box on the bottom left corner of the page and includes a small weather icon, short weather description and high and low temperatures for the day.
*****Also place Facebook logo in Index box
2A – Obits
HTG071222BarnesDeathNotice, 0.5 inches
Obit submission deadline is 6 p.m.
Inside pages
1) — HTG071422PollWorkers (story only), 6 inches
2) — HTG071422HealthProviders (story w/mug shot), 5 inches
3) — HTG071422TakeNote (story only — can be cut as needed — THIS SHOULD ALWAYS BE PLACED BEFORE ANY AP COPY), 38 inches
***** Local news should always be placed before any AP copy
*****Take Note should be used only after everything budgeted above them has been used.
3A – Opinion
HTG071422TheirView (runs at top of page over 2 columns on left), 9 inches
HTG071422TodayInHistory (runs beneath Their View — NOTE — Please do not cut Today’s Birthdays from this story; you can cut anything else, but please do not cut the birthdays), 19 inches
HTG071422PoliticalCartoon (runs at the top of page over 4 columns on right side of page)
HTG071422SumrallColumn w/mug shot (runs beneath the PoliticalCartoon), 33 inches
*****If you need more filler for the 4 columns on the right side, use HTG071422OurPolicies beneath the Political Cartoon. Our Policies can be cut as needed.
4A – Full page ad
5A – Full page ad
6A – Comics
7A – Puzzles
NOTE — If needed, please use local content or jumps in the TV grid space. Otherwise, use an AP Entertainment story
8A – Religion
HTG071422TaborColumn (story w/mug shot), 26 inches
HTG071422LocalReligionBriefs (story only), 17 inches
HTG071422KidsTalk (story w/mug shot), 18 inches
9A – Classifieds/Local
10A – Sports
HTG071422SportsBrief (story only), 17 inches
NOTE — Sports briefs are the only local item we have. It can be placed anywhere on the page. After that, pick a template and fill the rest of the page with AP stories like Cincinnati Reds/Bengals, Ohio State Buckeyes, UC Bearcats or the top AP sports stories of the day.
Contact numbers: Reach editor Jeff Gilliland at 937-763-6029