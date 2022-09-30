A keeper recipe for possum pie

Hello! In the kitchen this week I am making possum pie. No, it’s not what you think. LOL!

I have no idea where they came up with this name. I am sharing this recipe from Patricia Nicholes. Wow, it’s delicious. As soon as I saw this recipe I went to my kitchen to see if I had all the ingredients for it. And, yes, I did have all the right stuff. So I made it 9 o’clock at night.

Let me tell you this is a keeper. I definitely will make this again, but the next time I am doubling the cream cheese and confection sugar as I love the filling.

Thank you for sharing this recipe, Patricia. I had fun making it. Have a great week and enjoy this possum pie.

Please send your favorite recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

POSSUM PIE

(8 servings)

Ingredients

6 oz. cream cheese softened

3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1 3/4 cups cold milk

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup instant vanilla pudding mix

1/3 cup instant chocolate pudding mix

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

12 to 16 pecan halves

Directions

1. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spoon into crust. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.

2. In a bowl, whisk the milk, vanilla and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set. Spoon over the pecans. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Top with whipped cream and pecan halves.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.