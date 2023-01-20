Creamy beef taco soup perfect for cold day

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend Patricia Nichols with this delicious taco soup. This is perfect for a cold winter’s day and great for the next day’s lunch, plus it is a one-pot easy recipe. Just the kind of recipe I like, and you can add what you like or have on hand.

I never totally follow a recipe. I like to put Fritos on top of my soup — makes it crunchy.

Thank you Patricia so much for sharing this recipe. I am going to make this. Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon .. [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3454….. Have a great week …

Creamy Beef

Taco Soup

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground beef

1 small onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced (any color will work well)

2 garlic cloves, minced

24 oz. beef broth

28 oz. can diced tomatoes (crushed tomatoes or another kind will work too)

4 oz. salsa

2 taco seasoning packets

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 cup heavy cream

2 cup cheddar cheese

Directions

1. Saute ground beef onion and bell pepper over medium heat until meat is done.

2. Add garlic cloves, beef broth, tomatoes, salsa and taco seasoning. Set the pot to high pressure for two minutes. Once the cooking cycle is complete, allow pressure to release naturally.

3. Slowly add softened cream cheese, heavy cream, and cheddar cheese to the pot. Stir until cheeses are melted and soup is blended.

4. Serve and garnish with your favorite taco toppings.

• Feel free to make some substitutions. Keep the onions for flavor, but feel free to add more veggies. Squash, zucchini or even riced cauliflower taste great. Beans and corn are good too (if you’re not following a keto diet). Use ground chicken or ground turkey as a substitute for the beef, too. It’s great served with cornbread.