Hillsboro FGBMFI dinner meeting Aug. 4

A Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) dinner meeting will be held Saturday, Aug. 4 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro. The dinner is at 7 p.m. and the meeting at 7:45 p.m.

The guest speaker will pastor Jackie West. Praise and worship will be led by Hearts of Worship. The meeting is free, but the dinner is $9.

Dinner reservations are requested in advance by calling 937-393-4238.

West is a woman of excellence who ministers with a grace that has been cultivated over the years by heeding the voice of the Lord and loving His people with the same measure that He has loved her.

She grew up in church and was saved at an early age, but she went through the motions for many years until 1988, when she completely surrendered her heart to Christ and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit. When she received the infilling of the Holy Spirit, she was out for hours. She felt as if she was floating in the clouds of heaven. Up to that point, she had no idea how much she needed to take this next step in her Christian walk.

She supported her husband in his pastorship for several years before the Lord took him home in 2004. She had no plans to take his place in the church, but his memorial service turned into a time of worship. In that moment, God called her to become the pastor. As a pastor, the Lord has taught her to love the unlovable. She owes no man anything except to display the love of God to best of her ability.

The word she is hearing for the church at this time is this: “It’s time for the church to be renewed and restored. We’ve allowed the world to set the tone for the standards of God, but it’s it time to return to Him. The year 2018 is the year of new beginnings.”

West lives in Cincinnati and has served as the pastor of the Abundant Life Church since 2004. She has four grown sons and two grandchildren.

Submitted by Mike Gast, Hillsboro FGBMFI.