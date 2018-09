Attention editor,

Thank you Herb Day for your much needed humorous articles. They bring sunshine to a cloudy day. You hit the nail on the head with this week’s article on Sept. 18. You brought more than a chuckle from me.

I’ll be looking to see if you can top the last one: “Everything that glitters.”

I did not know you were a comedian. You keep writing, I’ll keep laughing.

Laughter is good medicine!

Sincerely,

Eleanor Curtis Cumberland

Hillsboro