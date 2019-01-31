LETTER: Thankful for Highland County healthcare organizations

To the editor:

My mother, Sara Wilson, recently passed away at the age of 94. We are very fortunate to have many fine organizations available to help us in Highland County. I wanted to take a moment to thank several of those that had such a positive impact on my mother’s final years.

Over a 16-year period, the fine women and men from Highland District Home Health provided months of in-home rehabilitation, nursing and personal care services. At least six times, my mother was hospitalized, spent time in one of the local rehabilitation and skilled nursing centers, and then recieved the services of HD Home Heath. She always looked forward to their visits. Their excellent, cheerful care always brought laughter and occasionally brought giggles to her life.

When she needed more care than we could provide, we moved Mom into the Salyer House Adult Group Home. Judy Salyer and her staff provided wonderful care in a spotless, home-style environment. The home-cooked meals were delicious and Mom loved the ladies who cared for her.

Hospice of Hope provided visiting nurse and physician care for the last months of Mom’s life. They provide pleasant, honest comfort care to the patient and the family.

Finally: first it was Hope Miller, then Miller-Thompson and now Thompson Funeral Home that has provided 60 years of high quality, professional services to our family.

Our thanks go out to all of these fine organizations.

— Dr. Phillip S. Wilson, Hillsboro