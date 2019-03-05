4 indicted for Highland County abduction

A Highland County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted four people who police say held two other people against their will, apparently suspecting them of being informants.

Jeffrey Garen, 51; Kathryn Lucas, 49; Michael Campanaro, 42; and Preston Ballinger, 33, all of Hillsboro, were each indicted Tuesday on one count of robbery and two counts of abduction, all classified as third-degree felonies.

According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in the case, Joshua Clark and Krista Carsey told authorities on Feb. 14 that they had been held against their will at Garen’s home on SR 506 on Feb. 10.

According to the affidavit, Clark and Carsey were at Garen’s home when deputies with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office arrived seeking a suspicious person.

Garen met the deputies outside and told them that Clark and Carsey were not in the home, according to Clark, the affidavit said. Clark told authorities that Garen came back into the house with a cinder block, a rope, and a chain, locked the door and ordered Carsey to sit down and stay put, according to the affidavit.

Clark told police that Garen turned up some music, and he and another male wearing a mask dragged him into the back room, where they tied his hands behind his back and stripped him naked “to see if there was a ‘wire,’” the affidavit said. Clark said when the males found no wire, they let him go, but they took his wallet, money and pink pocket knife, according to the affidavit.

The masked male was later identified as Campanaro, according to the affidavit.

Another female had Carsey remove her clothes to look for a wire, the affidavit said.

Online jail records show Garen and Campanaro are incarcerated at the Highland County Jail.

In other indictments, three people who last month allegedly conspired to bring methamphetamine into the Highland County Jail were indicted for the crime.

Jesse Bushatz, 24, Hillsboro; Joshua Clark, 31, Hillsboro; and Amber Coyle, 37, New Vienna, were each indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony. Clark and Coyle were each indicted on an additional charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

As previously reported, an affidavit filed in the case said an inmate worker found an “unknown substance” in the lobby at the sheriff’s office on Thursday, Feb. 7 and immediately turned it over to authorities.

An investigation was launched and deputies found that Clark and Coyle placed the meth underneath a water fountain in the lobby at around 12:21 a.m., according to the affidavit.

In a law enforcement interview, Clark identified the substance as meth and said he had placed it beneath the water fountain for inmate workers to collect and deliver to Bushatz in the jail.

Investigators listened to phone conversations and visitation recordings where Bushatz and Coyle arranged for the drop-off.

It is not clear if the Joshua Clark in the methamphetamine case is the same person as the Joshua Clark in the abduction case.

Also Tuesday, Ronald L. Bryant Jr., 56, currently incarcerated, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. According to his indictment, prosecutors allege Bryant had sexual contact with a juvenile between January 2004 and December 2015, when the child was between ages 4 and 11.

Other indictments included the following:

Shane Pitts, 46, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Richard Mick, 44, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, in two separate cases.

Seth M. Smith, 29, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Paul E. Henderson, 52, Leesburg, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order or consent agreement, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Robert Throckmorton, 29, Middletown, receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Phillip A. Whitley, 29, Greenfield, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Kyle M. Smith, 30, Leesburg, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Joseph O. Williams, 35, Greenfield, aggravated possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies.

Jennifer G. Parr, 43, Hillsboro, and Aubreah N. Hale, 22, Hillsboro, trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

Christina B. Gill, 48, Lynchburg, aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies.

Lamont Rickman, 43, Greenfield, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

James T. Newland Jr., 41, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Christopher Hutchinson, 50, Sardinia, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Timothy K. Collins, 57, Cynthiana, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Court docs: Hillsboro residents held 2 against their will