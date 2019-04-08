Heartfelt thanks to kindergarten volunteers

My staff at the Hillsboro City Schools Early Childhood Center and I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers who donated their time to work at the annual kindergarten registration held April 4, 2019. Approximately 124 students were registered that day.

An undertaking of this size is not possible without the many helpful hands and talents of the volunteers who so graciously give of their time each year.

Since the list of volunteers is long, and the possibility of mistakenly excluding someone’s name is possible, we would suffice it to say that we are very grateful to each and every person who rendered their assistance. We would like to thank Highland District Hospital and Highland County Health Department for providing nursing staff to assist with the registration process. We would especially like to thank optometrists Dr. Leah McConnaughey and Dr. Tausha Barton and dentists Dr. Joseph Jordan and Dr. Bryan Nickell, who took time from their patients to lend a hand to help identify vision and dental problems so that parents can correct these problems over the summer.

Those of us at the Early Childhood Center urge parents who were unable to bring their children to the registration to call the school to set up an appointment to enroll their child before the end of this school year. Registration may be done during school hours. The phone number is 937-393-3132.

Sincerely,

Pam Hollon

Hillsboro City Schools

Early Childhood Center

principal