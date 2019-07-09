Unjust to deprive Hillsboro students of White’s talent

I was in attendance for the first half of (suspended Hillsboro High School Choral Director) David White’s first hearing, but unable to be there for the rest of them. I had hoped to make comments at those hearing, but that did not happen.

If I may, I would like to make those comments here. My name is Joe Novotny and have been a Highland County property owner for 39 years and a resident for 19 years. Prior to moving to Highland County, I lived in Lebanon, Ohio for 27 years. During my time in Lebanon, and for several years after moving here, I sang with the Lebanon Symphony Orchestra Chorus for 15 years under the direction of Mr. David Donovan. Mr. Donovan was the orchestra conductor, chorus director and taught music in the Lebanon school system. In addition to these things, Mr. Donovan was an adjudicator for choral competitions.

At one of our choral rehearsals, Mr. Donovan announced to the chorus “Mr. Novotny here is the holder of the best kept secret in Southwest Ohio. In all my time as an adjudicator for choral competitions, I have never given any group a perfect score … until this weekend. The Hillsboro High School Symphonic Choir under the direction of Mr. David White was the best performance I have ever judged at the high school level. Their technical perfection was truly amazing.”

I have sung on two occasions under the direction of David White when we performed Handel’s “Messiah” with other singers of the Hillsboro community along with the high school singers. I have witnessed first hand Mr. White’s talents and his love for the students of Hillsboro. As a longtime choral singer, I believe the school board would be doing a great disservice and injustice to deprive Hillsboro students of the rare talent and love for them that is Mr. David White.

Thank you,

Joe Novotny

Highland County