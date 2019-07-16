Dear editor:

Your column in which you tell of getting lost at Fort Hill really brought back long ago memories. I am now 98 and when two of our now grown grandsons were young and visited us, I would take them to Rocky Fork Lake and Fort Hill. We also got lost once at Fort Hill and evening was approaching, but neither of the boys or I let on we were getting worried.

We finally saw a house across a small field and went to it and was allowed to phone my husband. The man at the house said people often got lost because the sign to the parking lot would get turned around.

My grandsons and I have often talked about it in the years since.

Verda M. Peters

Hillsboro