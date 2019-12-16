Thanks for making parade a success

Dear editor,

I would like to take a moment to say a huge thank you to those who helped put together and make the 2019 Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade the huge success that it was.

The Hillsboro Uptown Business Assoication (HUBA), City of Hillsboro and its administration, Chief Eric Daniels and the officers of the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Agricultural Society for the use of the fairgrounds, the Highland Amateur Radio Association for helping with parade lineup and logistics, Vance Family Farms, Brian and Lori Vance, and Alex Butler for their great job of emceeing the parade and providing the stage. And, of course, Santa Claus.

The parade, of course, would have not been the parade it was without all of the great entries. So thank you to all of those business and organizations that entered the parade. Thank you to all that came out to watch the parade. We hope you enjoyed it and we look forward to seeing you again for the 2020 Uptown Hillsboro Christmas Parade, which we hope is even bigger and better.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all.

Joe Mahan

HUBA president

Hilsboro