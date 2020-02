Dear editor,

I would like to thank the city of Hillsboro for patching the enormous pothole on Lilley Avenue between West and High streets. However, it is a shame the city ran out of asphalt before it could fill in the rest of the holes on that street, or the ones on Elm, or the ones on West or Pleasant or … well, perhaps there are just too many potholes on Hillsboro streets to fill.

Sincerely,

Laura Pickering-Polstra

Hillsboro