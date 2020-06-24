Are you eating smart when you go out to eat?

Now that many of you are going out to eat again, plan to make healthy nutritional choices.

Choose a veggie-packed salad for your main meal.

Go light on toppings like bacon and cheese.

Load your pizza with colorful veggies. Ask for whole wheat bread or brown rice.

Choose chicken or fish that is broiled or baked instead of breaded or fried.

Ask for sauces to be brought on the side and use only half.

Order low-fat milk or a glass of water instead of sugary drinks.

Split a meal with a family member or a friend. This is a great way to have one of your favorite meals while cutting half the calories and fat.

Yogurt Parfait

Servings 6 | Prep time 10 mins. | Total time 10 mins.

Ingredients

4 cups fresh or thawed frozen fruit (bananas, strawberries, peaches, or mango)

3 cups non-fat vanilla yogurt

1 1/2 cups granola

2 tablespoons sliced almonds (optional)

Instructions

1. Before you begin wash your hands, surfaces, utensils and fruit.

2. If using fresh fruit, peel and/or trim as needed. Cut fresh or frozen fruit into 1/2 inch thick slices.

3. Layer 1/4 cup of yogurt into each of the serving cups or bowls. Top with 1/4 cup sliced fruit and 2

tablespoons of granola.

4. Repeat layers one more time, ending with a layer of granola.

5. Top with sliced almonds, if using.

Granola

Servings 9 | Prep time 5-10 mins. | Total time 20-25 mins.

Ingredients

Cooking spray

4 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons oil, canola or vegetable

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

4 tablespoons almonds, sliced (optional)

4 tablespoons coconut, shredded and unsweetened (optional)

1 1/2 cup dried fruit (optional)

Instructions

1. Before you begin was your hands, surfaces, and utensils.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

3. In a large bowl, add honey, oil, and cinnamon. Use a whisk or fork to thoroughly combine.

4. Add oats, almonds, and coconut (if using). Stir until well coated with honey mixture.

5. Spray baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

6. Bake until very light brown, only 10-15 minutes. Stir once.

7. Remove from oven, add dried fruits, and let cool.

Find more great recipes at celebrateyourplate.org.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed Program Assistant at the Highland County OSU Extension Office.