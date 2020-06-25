Eastern Star awards scholarship

The Eastern Star #441 has awarded Bryce Bledsoe, a 2020 graduate of Hillsboro High School and a member of the National Honor Society, the Vance Scholarship. Bledsoe plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering. He had glowing letters of recommendation from principal Joe Turner and science teacher and National Honor Society Advisor Kimberly Smith.

Submitted photo