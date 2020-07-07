Thanks to RFL parade participants

The Rocky Lake Business Advisory Committee would like to thank everyone who came out to the Fourth of July Parade on Saturday at Rocky Fork Lake. We witnessed over 50 parade entrants and hundreds of proud Americans celebrating together all up and down North Shore Drive.

The parade was led by Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barerra. This year’s grand marshal was Col. Brad Wenstrup, who attended the parade in full uniform and walked the entire route. A special thanks goes to Kelsey Chevrolet for sponsoring the grand marshal with the use of a 2020 Camaro SS and Walter Kesley and Daisy Cluxton for carrying the grand marshal banner.

There were several entries this year including a float entered by AT Lake Side Storage owners Terry and Ann Thomas, which won the first place prize for the most patriotic entry. Their float was considered for their addition of decorations and a patriotic music display. Everyone enjoyed it and they were even singing along.

For the young to the old, everyone enjoyed the parade including James Douglas Seipelt on his first Fourth of July. Then we had young “Wild” Bill Dalton; Sarah Roe, The Mortgage Pro and HUBA president dressed as Lady Liberty, who helped keep things moving along in an organized fashion. Our State Rep. Shane Wilkin and the Republican Party all participated in the festivities as well.

Other participants were the Amvets Sons and Ladies Auxiliary, Bring Cruisin’ Back to Hillsboro auto group, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, FRS Transportation, ITC Inspire Training Center, ODNR, Old Days Vintage Camping, Our Family Campground, Rocky Fork Sailing Club, Sea Scouts Ship 717, Shady Trails Campground, Southwestern Ohio Farm Toy Collector Club, To The Beach and many others.

Lastly, we would like to give a huge thank you to all our sponsors: Kesley Chevrolet, Bayview Campground & Cottages, Rustic Cabin, Beechwood Pizza, Buckeye Boat Repair, the Republican Club and the Highland County Visitors Bureau.

It was great to see every come together and celebrate such a glorious occasion — America’s 244th birthday.

Thank you,

John Ingersoll,

president,

Rocky Fork Lake

Business Advisory Committee