In the kitchen with Sharon

I made cheesy scalloped zucchini casserole, the perfect summer meal, served with salad and homemade bread, which I also made.

I love zucchini, and I am always looking for recipes that have zucchini in it.

Next week I will share a great recipe I found. With all the fresh vegetables in your garden, please share your favorite recipes, and I will put them in this column, so everyone can enjoy.

I also will be sharing a peach cobbler recipe this month that is so good and easy. Most of the recipes I share are not complicated as we don’t have time and its too expensive to buy all the ingredients.

I hope you enjoy this casserole. Until next week, have a great weekend.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456.

Cheesy scalloped zucchini casserole

Ingredients:

*2 tablespoons butter (plus more to butter pan)

*2 cloves garlic, minced

*2 tablespoons flour

*1 1/2 cup whole milk

*2 cups shredded Gruyere, divided (I couldn’t find Gruyere, so I used Muenster — it was also cheaper)

*1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan

*4 medium zucchini, sliced crosswise into 1/4-inch coins

*Kosher salt

*Freshly ground black pepper

*Pinch nutmeg

*2 teaspoons freshly chopped thyme

*Freshly chopped parsley for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees, and butter a medium casserole dish.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in flour and cook until flour is golden and starts to bubble, about 1 minute more. Add milk and stir until mixture comes to a simmer. Boil until slightly thickened, about 1 minute.

Turn off heat and add 1 cup Gruyere (or Muenster) and parmesan. Stir until cheese is melted, then season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Add a layer of zucchini to the baking dish, overlapping the slices. Season with salt and pepper, and pour about one-third of the cream mixture over the zucchini. Sprinkle some of the remaining Gruyere on top, then sprinkle thyme on top of cheese.

Make two more layers with the remaining zucchini slices, cream mixture, cheese and thyme. Bake until bubbly and golden on top, about 23-25 minutes.

Garnish with parsley, and serve warm.