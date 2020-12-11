Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Ruth Tucker.

Ruth is a great cook, and she is known for her homemade noodles, but that is just one of her specialties. Ruth had these peanut clusters on Facebook, and I sent her a message and asked if I could put them in my column. She said sure.

I have known Ruth and her family my whole life, and her mother was a fabulous cook also.

Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe with all of us. This is a keeper.

I don’t know about all of you, but I like easy, but it has to be good.

Thank you for all of these great recipes! Keep the candy and cookie recipes coming. I need some easy cookie recipes as I am not a very good cookie maker.

Ruth Tucker’s Easy as 1-2-3 peanut clusters

Ingredients:

* 1 bag of butterscotch chips

* 1 bag of chocolate chips

* 1 jar of roasted peanuts

Directions:

Combine butterscotch chips and chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl.

Microwave on high until melted.

Remove from the microwave, and mix in peanuts.

Spoon mixture onto parchment paper. Let cool, and enjoy.

And you are done! How easy was that?