Warner observations spot on

To the editor:

Thank you for your recent editorial on COVID-19 precautions. Whatever personal conclusions arrived at by your readers on those matters, I think they will all agree that your editorial sought to understand and consider differing viewpoints before giving your own.

Your observations about Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner were spot on. Having observed his work for several years, I am convinced his only agenda is the best health possible for Highland countians.

Creed Culbreath

Hillsboro