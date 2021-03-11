McConnaughey featured at SOGS meeting

The first program for 2021 of the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society (SOGS) will be held Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the North High Business Center at 1487 N. High St. in Hillsboro. The group will meet in-person and via Zoom in the conference room. Safety guidelines will be followed.

Highland County Recorder Chad McConnaughey will present “Deeds Help Build Trees” in a PowerPoint presentation that will demonstrate how records at the recorder’s office can assist researchers while attempting to find family ties.

Records of deeds help locate properties, owners and family connections, thus providing information that is found only in these types of documents. Handouts will be provided.

McConnaughey was employed by McCarty and Associates in the surveying department for 18 years and was elected to the recorder’s position in 2013.

All SOGS meetings are free and open to the public. Visit its website at www.sogs.info.

“Please join us at this interesting and information meeting and learn more about discovering your roots,” SOGS First Vice President Vicki Knauff said in a news release.

Submitted by Vicki Knauff, SOGS first vice president.